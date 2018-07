LIVE: Making Garden Gnomes With Midwest Mud

You Can Make Your Own Gnomes This August

Amber Parsons with Midwest Mud joins Adam and Emily and shows them how to make homemade clay garden gnomes.

She shows you how to add the face and hair, using a frosting piping bag.

Parsons also shows the simple method to give your gnome a nice butt.

Midwest Mud is hosting two “Let’s Make Gnomes” classes on August 13th-14th and 20th-21st.

You can find ticket information by clicking here.