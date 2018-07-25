Pickup Driver Escapes Injury After Train Hits Truck

Both the pickup and trailer ended up in the ditch.
Joe Radske,

CASSELTON, N.D. (KFGO) – The driver of a pickup escaped injury when a trailer he was pulling was struck by a train at a crossing two miles east of Casselton just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver was out and walking around when first responders arrived on scene.

Fire Chief Tim McClean tells KFGO News the trailer hit and knocked down a power pole when it went off the road, causing an outage to a nearby farm.

The BNSF freight was westbound.

Crossbucks marked the level crossing on the rural road.

