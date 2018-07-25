State Rep. Debra Hilstrom Says She’ll Focus on the Opioid Crisis, Health Care If Elected as MN’s AG

She says listening to the concerns of Minnesotans is key
Angela Shen,

MINNESOTA — State Representative Debra Hilstrom of Brooklyn Center, Minn. says listening to the concerns of Minnesotans is key in her run for Attorney General.

She says one of the main issues affecting people in the state is the opioid crisis and access to healthcare and medicine. She says she wants to make sure no person or organization is above the law.

Hilstrom was a prosecutor for Anoka County and resigned to start campaigning.

“Most things Minnesotans call the Attorney General office for about might not make the national news. But it might be the most important thing in their life. Whether they get to keep their housing, whether they have access to healthcare,” Hilstrom said.

There are eight other candidates running for Attorney General, including DFL-endorsed Matt Pelikan and Democratic Congressman Keith Ellison.

