Former Jackrabbit Jake Wieneke Vies For Vikings WR Job

The Former South Dakota State WR is with the Vikes at training camp

EAGAN, Minn. — Former Bison Rival Jake Wieneke is continuing to vie for a job with the Vikings. The Former South Dakota State Jackrabbit is with Minnesota at training camp, and is hoping to crack the 53-man roster this season.

The Maple Grove native was a standout at SDSU. In his four-year campaign he reeled in 288 catches for 5,157 yards. He scored 59 touchdowns in his 53 career games.

Wieneke has had the pleasure of catching passes from Taryn Christion at SDSU, one of the best quarterbacks in program history. Now he’s catching them from one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL in Kirk Cousins.

“Kirk Cousins is amazing,” Wieneke said. “I mean Taryn [Christion] was awesome in college, it was awesome to have him. He was a great man, a great leader and a great football player. But now Kirk Cousins, there’s a reason he’s one of the best in the league. He’s a special guy, special talent, special leader. He’s the type of guy you want to play for. He’s an amazing guy and he does an amazing role.”

Wieneke says he’s looking forward to any chance he might get, whether it’s making the practice squad or the 53-man roster.