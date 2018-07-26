National FFA Announces Technology Partnership with Microsoft in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – The National Future Farmers of America organization and Microsoft announce a partnership to bring technology, science and research to schools through a new program.

Blue 365 is a classroom initiative to prepare 650,000 young people to become leaders in agriculture.

FFA calls its members “the future of the food industry.” The organization says it relies on students to meet challenges to feed a growing world population.

“The future of farming is really fundamental to the future of the country. And the future of farming is tied to the future of technology. So, much of the advances that we’ll need to see in agriculture will really need to build in advances in technology,” Microsoft President Brad Smith said.

Microsoft’s participation is part of its TechSpark initiative to bring more opportunities and job creation to smaller metro areas.