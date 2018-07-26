Pedaling to Fitness: Fargo’s Cyclebar Offers Free Lessons

FARGO, N.D. – Looking for a way to burn off all those summer barbecue treats? The Cyclebar Parking Lot Party in Fargo is helping people pedal off those pesky pounds.

The indoor cycling facility is offering its normal 45-minute, in-studio classes as well as free 30-minute sessions outside in the parking lot.

Riders ages eight and up are welcome to join in on the fun, meet local vendors and win some cool prizes. The hope is to help people feel at ease while working out and putting the pedal to the metal.

“We want to celebrate that we’re here. We’ve been open here for a year-and-a-half and we realize there’s a fair amount of the population that hasn’t been to cyclebar. Our hope is by offering 20 minute classes, in a more laid back setting like the parking lot is that more people will be willing to try it and more people will take that step,” Cyclebar Manager and Instructor Ashley Askew Quamme said.

The party continues Friday. Click here for class times.