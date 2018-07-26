Soaring through the Skies: U.S. Navy Blue Angels Visit Fargo This Weekend

The Blue Angels will take part in the Fargo AirSho this weekend

FARGO, N.D. — For the first time in three years, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels come to Fargo to take part in the Fargo AirSho.

Eighteen years ago, Lieutenant Tyler Davies joined the U.S. Navy right after high school. Up until three years ago, he thought the chance to join the Blue Angels was just a dream.

“To me this was the unattainable goal. I had no clue I would ever have the opportunity to get to do this, and it’s because of the men and women I get to work with through these 18 years who inspired me to do something amazing to be able to showcase the pride and precious of what we do here to protect this wonderful country,” said Lt. Davies.

Three years later Lt. Davies is a Blue Angel.

He says he loves the chance to show off his skills in the sky.

“To be able to pick up, go to a different city, showcase our skills in a different city every single weekend is something I can’t believe we have the opportunity to do,” said Lt. Davies.

When Davies arrived with his fellow Angels he was amazed at the beauty of North Dakota.

“You can see for miles and miles and miles and miles, which is very cool to me to be able to be up in the air, look down and go, ‘wow, I can see half the state from 5,000 feet,” said Lt. Davies.

For some of the pilots in the Blue Angels, this is the first time they have flown in the state of North Dakota. But some say they love the opportunity to go from state to state to inspire the next generation of pilots.

Alongside the pilots, the mechanics and engineers who help maintain the planes love the chance to help the team.

“It’s definitely a lot of hard work, we put in a lot of hours to different things, to do scheduled maintenance that comes up with the aircraft but definitely, like I said rewarding,” said Aerial Engineer Trent Moeves.

But as the team gears up for the Fargo AirSho, the goal to inspire the audience is always in their sights

“When I get to go see a family or a young kid or a young girl or something like that that did not think they would have the opportunity to get to talk to a Blue Angel, to be able to go inspire that on that spontaneous spur of the moment, for me, makes it all worth it,” said Lt. Davies.

The Blue Angels will take part in the Fargo AirSho on Saturday and Sunday.