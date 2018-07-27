Davies High School Dance Team Raises Money for Competition

They held a car wash with at-will donations

FARGO, N.D. — Th dance team at Davies High School held a car wash to raise money to pay for some expenses.

They say they hope to raise about $1,000. The team says they had about 30 cars come in at the mid–afternoon point.

They took free–will donations, and they’re hoping to attend the national competition in Orlando in a few months.

“This one specifically we’re hoping we can get mirrors we can use, because we don’t have a specific place we can practice at our school. We kind of move from the commons to the gym to kind of all over so we want to get mirrors, because they’re really helpful to clean and we have 3 coaches but 19 girls,” Paloma Johnson, one of the team captains, said.

The team says other funds go towards accessories for costumes.