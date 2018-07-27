GoFundMe Set Up For Fergus Falls Abduction & Sexual Assault Survivor

Davies High School Dance Team Raises Money for Competition
FARGO, N.D. -- Th dance team at Davies High School held a car wash to raise money to pay for some expenses. They say they hope to raise about $1,000. The team says they…
Otter Tail County, Minn. – The family of a woman abducted and sexually assaulted in rural Fergus Falls have set up a GoFundMe account to pay for medical bills, home security upgrades and missed work.
Police say she was taken by 39-year-old level III sex offender Anthony Rendklev who took the women by gunpoint while her children were at home.
The account has raised $3,400 of a $10,000 goal.
