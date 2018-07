KVRR Round Table: When to Expect A Return From Wentz

The KVRR sports team analyzes when Carson Wentz will make his return to the gridiron.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles captured their first super bowl in franchise history despite Carson Wentz tearing his ACL late in the season.

The KVRR sports team analyzes when Wentz could make his return to game play for the Eagles in this week’s KVRR Round Table.