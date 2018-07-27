Legion Baseball: Triggs’ Walk-off Sends Blues to Sub-State 14 Title Game

Howell homers twice in Moorhead win.
Maria Santora,

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — Caden Triggs hit a walk-off double to give top-seeded Moorhead the 6-5 win over second-seeded East Grand Forks in the Sub-State 14 tournament on Friday.

The Blues got out to a 5-1 lead on East Grand Forks early thanks to a three-run home run and a two-run home run by Carter Howell.

With the win the Blues advance to the Sub-State 14 title game at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. They will face the winner of Alexandria and East Grand Forks who would have to beat Moorhead twice to claim the title and state tournament berth.

