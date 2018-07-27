Saturday and Sunday Airsho Road Closures

FARGO, N.D. – If you’re planning on driving in North Fargo this weekend, you’ll want to be aware of these Airsho road closures.

These streets will be closed from 8:15 AM to 5:00 PM: 19th Avenue North between University Drive and 18th Street North (access to businesses will be allowed), Albrecht Boulevard between 17th Avenue North and 19th Avenue North and 16th Street North between 21st Avenue North and 23rd Avenue North.

These roads will be closed from 10:45 AM to 5:00 PM: 19th Avenue North between Dakota Drive and 18th Street North, Dakota Drive from 19th Avenue North to 12th Avenue North, 15th Avenue North between Dakota Drive and 18th Street North and 32nd Avenue North west of University Drive North

Access to Hector International Airport’s terminal will be open during the Airsho.