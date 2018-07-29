One Woman Stabbed, Another Person Injured After a Fight Between Neighbors in North Fargo

Antoine Crowley says he moved into 115 7th Avenue North just three weeks ago when confrontation between the downstairs neighbors began

FARGO, N.D. — One woman was stabbed and another injured after a fight broke out between numerous neighbors in north Fargo.

Police are confirming that when the call came in from a bystander, they knew exactly who it was about, having already visited the house multiple times.

Crowley’s wife captured some of the moments after the stabbing on video and police are confirming much of his story.

Take a look.

“…call 911, call 911, please I’m begging you”

“It doesn’t make sense to me and my family,” said Crowley, the husband of the stabbing victim.

After a fight broke out involving 6 or more people in north Fargo, one family found an eviction notice on their front door after coming home from the hospital.

“All he says, is you bring my property down when the police come here, that’s all he could tell me,” Crowley said.

Police have confirmed a stabbing did take place during the outbreak and Antoine Crowley says his wife is in the hospital suffering a collapsed lung after a stab in her back.

Police also say another person was injured in the fight.

After moving to Fargo from Portland three weeks ago, continuous confrontation has taken place between the neighbors that share a roof over their heads.

Crowley says he’s called the landlord and the police multiple times, but today tension got worse.

“She said I feel something and we came downstairs and we come downstairs, got into a big argument, they said they are going to shoot the house up my wife turned around and she spray painted us I mean the spray, she turned around and she just stabbed her,” Crowley said.

Police are saying although this was not a random act, there is no threat to the public.

Crowley says the downstairs apartment did not receive an eviction notice from the owner of the property.

“You kick me and my family out because in this instant she just stabbed my wife and I’m upset right now it’s really hard to talk right now,” Crowley said.

Crowley also says he and his family will be hiring a lawyer about his family’s eviction from the property.

Police are saying more information will be released tomorrow and we will continue to update you with details as they become available.