Vikings’ New TCO Performance Center Wows Fans Watching Training Camp

EAGAN, Minn. – TCO Performance center is hosting Vikings Training Camp for the first time. With the last 52 being held in Mankato, this new facility is already turning the heads of Vikings fans just a week into camp.

“I’m really just starstruck right now,” a fan said.

Fans are not star struck from seeing their favorite Vikings fans in person at training camp. Actually, they might be. But it is the brand new facility that Minnesota calls home for training camp that has fans talking.

“When they were down in Mankato, I always wanted to get down there but there was conflict. Doing the drive was a little difficult. I feel for them down there. They don’t have it no more. Here, since I am so close it is a no-brainer,” Dan Smot of St. Paul said.

“You know, Mankato was a college town. Now having this really nice facility, you have a lot of parking, a lot of places to stay. It just kind of makes it easier,” Iowan Scott Hahn said.

“We just came up for the weekend and decided to check out this new facility. It is just amazing,” Dan Karsjens said.

With changes to the training camp experience from years past, the Vikings are making a day in Eagan a big summer destination for young Vikings fans.

“It’s very cool. I have two boys that are 13 and 14. I think it would be fun to bring them down too and see the camp. I think it would be a great experience for any kid,” J.J. Fankhanel of Moorhead said.

“It is so kid friendly. The kids can go down here on the field and play. They’re just having a ball,” Karsjens said.

In less than a week, it would appear that training camp in Eagan is already quite the success.

There were a ton of great fan experiences for kids on the field behind throughout the day. It was also very interesting how many people said that this was their first time at training camp as the TCO Performance Center is already bringing in more Vikings fans to this preseason experience.