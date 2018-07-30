Vikings Strap on Pads For the First Time at Training Camp

The physicality was upped at practice on Monday as players donned pads for the first time

EAGAN, Minn. — The physicality was upped at practice on Monday as players donned pads for the first time. It’s all part of the process as we inch our way closer to week one of the NFL season.

“It’s real football now,”Mike Zimmer, the Vikings head coach said. “In shorts, you can evaluate ‘are they taking the right steps? Are they going to the right guy? Are they coming off on the right combinations.’ now it’s ‘they’ve got to do those, but let’s get some movement on this guy, where our pad level is, the physicality of it, it all starts to show up.”

It’s especially nice for guys like Dalvin Cook, who missed most of last season after tearing his ACL.

“Just getting back out here and getting back in pads,” Cook said. “That’s just a good feeling, man. I did anticipate it, and the day came and i feel great about today.”

But this camp has been a little bitter-sweet for Adam Thielen who no longer gets to train where he went to school.

“10 training camps in Mankato, this is the first one without it,”Adam Thielen said. “It’s definitely different, but I think it’s a good thing and a tough part at the same time. Mankato means so much to me. It’s been such a big part of my life, so it stinks not being with those fans. But at the same time, when we’re at a world-class facility like this and you’re able to take care of your body and you have all the resources you need to be successful and take care of your body. That’s extremely important in today’s football.”

Tuesday will feature another day of padded practice, before the players earn themselves a much-needed off day on Wednesday. The first preseason game comes Saturday, August 11th against Denver.