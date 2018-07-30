West Fargo State Sen. Judy Lee On Top 10 List of Most Productive Legislators in U.S. July 30, 2018 Austin Erickson, State Senator Judy Lee of West Fargo gets high praise by being named FiscalNote’s fourth most productive state senator in the country. The website ranks all legislators on how successful they are in sponsoring and steering legislation through each stage of the process. Lee, a Republican, has been serving since 1995. 66% of the 331 bills she has sponsored have became law. FiscalNote calls her a moderate with labor and employment, health and social issues as her top policy issues. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Repeal of ND Blue Law Still Alive in Legislature West Fargo Police Say Two Shots Fired Incidents ar... Convicted Murderer Serving Life in Prison for Kill... Neighbors at Osgood Apartment Complex Warn of Poss...