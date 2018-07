Rolette County, ND — An active shooter situation has been resolved in Rolette County, North Dakota.

According to the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Gerald Medrud let citizens of Rolette know that they are safe at this time.

One person is in custody after shots were fired shortly after 1:00 a.m. and an 8 hour stand off.

The Sheriff thanks all law enforcement that assisted to make this incident “not more tragic then it is…”

KVRR Local News expects more details of the incident will be released later today.