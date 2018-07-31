Mayor Tim Higdem is Honored That St. Thomas, ND is Named Town of the Year

Austin Erickson,

Related Post

Grafton Man Who Ran Stop Sign Dies After Crash
Gov. Burgum Emphasizes Innovation in His State of ...
Xcel Energy Working to Restore Power to Grand Fork...
Nearly 100 Businesses Interested in Testing Medica...

You Might Like

Brian Dozier Traded to Los Angeles Dodgers

MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier has been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The deal was done shortly before the Major League Baseball's non-waiver deadline. Dozier was traded for infielder Logan Forsythe and two minor league…