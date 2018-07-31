MN AG Candidate Keith Ellison Talks about Workplace Safety in Moorhead

The roundtable is part of his series of talks as he campaigns to be Minnesota Attorney General

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A candidate running to become the next Attorney General of Minnesota visited Moorhead to talk about workplace safety.

Congressman Keith Ellison spoke with labor organizers and workers to hear about the big issues in the workforce in Minnesota.

People asked him about many topics, including worker’s compensation.

Ellison says the best way to help workers and solve their issues is by listening to them and hearing their ideas.

“The workers are the ones who know best. They’re on the front line, they’re doing the job every day, and if you really want to make sure that workers are safe on the job, you listen to the people that are the most intimately connected with everything,” said Ellison, who currently represents Minnesota in the U.S. House of Representatives.

State Representative Debra Hilstrom and D–F–L endorsed candidate Matt Pelikan are also running for the Democratic nomination.

The primary is set for August 14.