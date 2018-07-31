MPX Fitness Teaches Self-Defense Program for Young Girls

"Fight Like a Girl" educates girls on how to face confrontation and how to be aware of your surroundings

FARGO, N.D.– Knowing how to protect yourself in an unexpected situation is crucial, especially for young girls.

MPX Fitness is holding a four week self–defense program called “Fight Like a Girl,” for young girls.

The program focuses on educating girls on how to face confrontation, deescalate scary and unexpected situations, and be aware of your surroundings.

MPX Fitness owner, Mariah Prussia, says the key is not to get into a fight but to learn how to prevent it.

“The key thing is, again with the society today, they’re always looking down at their phone,” Prussia said. “They’re not engaged with their surroundings. So if they’re out running, if they’re out doing certain things in a parking lot, the last thing that you want to do is be assaulted, abducted, or anything like that because of your lack of sense of awareness.”

MPX Fitness is holding another self-defense program on August 25th.

