Vikings WR Stefon Diggs Praised For His Hard Work After Signing 5 Year Extension

EAGAN, Minn. – Tuesday marks the end of the first full week of training camp for the Minnesota Vikings. They are off Wednesday, but not before some big news.

The Vikings have gotten into the habit of locking down players with long–term deals. The latest to do so is wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who inked a five–year, $72 million contract. He and Adam Thielen combined for more than 2,100 yards receiving last year, and Thielen is happy to keep Diggs around.

“He’s a huge part of me having success, and I like to think that goes both ways. I think we work really well together, and we both do a lot of things that help one another out. Obviously, I’m glad he’s on our team,” Thielen said.

Thielen isn’t alone in the aspect.

“I love that guy. He’s exactly what you want in a play and in my mind, a superstar player,” Vikings Offensive Coordinator John DeFilippo said.

“He’s a guy that I care about extremely a lot. He’s just such a good guy, and he’s a charismatic guy, and he brings the best out about you. He’s just a fun person to be around in the meeting rooms, outside of the locker room. Like I said, he’s a guy you want to surround yourself with,” Thielen said.

That’s high praise from his teammates and coaches. When Diggs was talking after practice on Tuesday, he said one of the reasons he didn’t want to leave Minnesota was his friends and teammates. He then listed Thielen by name. Thielen is under contract through 2020.