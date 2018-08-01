High School Athletes Learn To Become Role Models at EDC Leadership Academy

Austin Erickson,

FARGO, N.D. – They may be rivals on the field, court or ice but high school athletes in the Eastern Dakota Conference are coming together to become better role models.

300 coaches and players from 11 schools took part in the fifth EDC Leadership Academy.

Former Bison and Shanley High School basketball player A.J. Jacobson and N-SU wrestler Brandon Metz discussed what it means to be a collegiate athlete.

Umpire and referee Ryan Gellner talked about the relationships between athletes and officials.

“These are the kids who are already the leaders on their teams and if they can become better leaders, their teams will improve, their schools will improve and their communities will improve,” Fargo Public Schools Director of Student Activities Todd Olson said.

“It was cool that an official came too. It cool to hear their side of the story, like why they officiate and how it helps them and us,” Fargo North’s Sophie Cody said.

The Athletes also learned about how to perform at their best by eating right with NDSU dietitian Samantha Fuhrmann.

Related Post

Diplo And The Flaming Lips Schedule Shows In Fargo
West Fargo Park District Celebrates 60th Birthday
Dress for Success’ Attire to Inspire Fashion...
United Way Conducts Panel to Raise Awareness of St...

You Might Like

Thief River Falls Man Accused of Attempted Murder

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. -- A Thief River Falls man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a woman on Sunday. Police say two children were present when 32-year-old Shane Williams choked and stabbed their aunt in an apartment.…

Thief River Falls Chiropractor Indicted For Insurance Fraud

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. -- A chiropractor in Thief River Falls has been indicted for an insurance fraud scheme. 35-year-old Steven Wiseth faces six counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft. Federal prosecutors say Wiseth billed…