High School Athletes Learn To Become Role Models at EDC Leadership Academy

FARGO, N.D. – They may be rivals on the field, court or ice but high school athletes in the Eastern Dakota Conference are coming together to become better role models.

300 coaches and players from 11 schools took part in the fifth EDC Leadership Academy.

Former Bison and Shanley High School basketball player A.J. Jacobson and N-SU wrestler Brandon Metz discussed what it means to be a collegiate athlete.

Umpire and referee Ryan Gellner talked about the relationships between athletes and officials.

“These are the kids who are already the leaders on their teams and if they can become better leaders, their teams will improve, their schools will improve and their communities will improve,” Fargo Public Schools Director of Student Activities Todd Olson said.

“It was cool that an official came too. It cool to hear their side of the story, like why they officiate and how it helps them and us,” Fargo North’s Sophie Cody said.

The Athletes also learned about how to perform at their best by eating right with NDSU dietitian Samantha Fuhrmann.