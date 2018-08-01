Quarterback Trevor Siemian Makes Big Strides at Vikings Training Camp

EAGAN, Minn. — Former Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater went down with an injury in 2016, Sam Bradford followed suit in October of 2017, which meant Case Keenum was their guy.

So, it’s safe to say in 2018 having quality backup quarterbacks is pretty important for the purple and gold. Luckily for the Vikings, a few practices into training camp and Trevor Siemian is not only making tons of progress, but he’s also impressing the coaching staff.

Siemian was acquired back in mid-March in a trade with Denver, where the QB spent his first three seasons. He appeared in 26 games with the Broncos and racked up an 11-13 record as a starter.

Even though Siemian’s role is to backup Kirk Cousins, offensive coordinator John DeFilippo says he’s still tackling challenges head on and making big strides.

“Trevor’s a guy that does simple better,” DeFilippo said. “He does simple better. I used an example, about Trevor, in front of the whole offense last night. He has a really simple thought process when he goes to the line of scrimmage. He doesn’t make it too hard. He doesn’t overthink. He gets the ball, he’ll check the ball down. If there’s a throw to be thrown down the field, he makes it.”

DeFilippo is also seeing Siemian improving on areas of weakness.

“Trevor is playing much, much faster now than when he was here,” DeFilippo said. “We’ve really challenged him to speed up everything he does, and he’s accepted that challenge. He’s really done a nice job. I think you can see his play on the field these last few days has shown that.”

The Vikings will head to Denver for their first preseason game against Siemian’s old squad, the Broncos. That game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. on August 11th.