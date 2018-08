RedHawks Rally Not Enough to Top St. Paul in Game Three

Chris Jacobs hit a solo home run in the second inning

FARGO, N.D. — The F-M RedHawks put up a four-spot in the bottom of the 9th, but it wasn’t enough to come back and beat St. Paul.

The Saints topped the RedHawks 7-5 in Wednesday’s contest. The two teams will battle again on Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the series finale.