Metzger’s Five RBI Lead RedHawks to Series Win

Fargo-Moorhead knocked off St. Paul 5-2

FARGO, N.D. — The RedHawks only recorded five hits in their 5-2 win against St. Paul on Thursday, but they made them count.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the third inning, the RedHawks gave up a pair in the fourth to relinquish the lead.

Brennan Metzger then notched a grand slam in the fifth to give Fargo-Moorhead the lead for good.

The fifth inning was marred by a little controversy after what should have been a ground-rule double was called foul by the home-plate umpire.

With runners on second and third, RedHawk Tim Colwell hit a pop-up down the left-field line that kicked up chalk before bouncing in the seats.

The play would have scored two runs to give the RedHawks a 3-2 lead, but instead it was ruled foul.

Colwell later walked, loading the bases for Metzger, who knocked the first pitch of the at bat out of the ballpark.

The RedHawks continue their 10-game homestand on Friday with Cleburne in town.