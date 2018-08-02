Sen. Tina Smith’s Staff Visits Moorhead For Health Care Listening Tour

Smith's staff traveled to Moorhead to better understand how healthcare costs are impacting the community

MOORHEAD–Senator Tina Smith is continuing her Health Care Cost Listening Tour in Moorhead.

The staff heard from residents and healthcare professionals about healthcare workforce issues, transportation and access, and training for healthcare professionals.

The staff say they try to do as little talking as possible when meeting with different Minnesota communities.

“Senator Smith has a long history of public service, even before her time in the senate,” Healthcare Outreach Director of U.S. Senator Tina Smith, Lindsay McLaughlin said. “She’s really familiar with a lot of these issues in the healthcare space, but you know, working at the federal level, she really wants to find a conscientious way to bring Minnesota’s perspectives forward on these issues.”

The meeting also touched on mental, physical, and dental health in the healthcare industry.