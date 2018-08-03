Fargo Welcomes German Folk Festival

FARGO, N.D.– Guten Tag! Would you like a taste of Germany while staying in Fargo?

The German Folk Festival offers traditional German foods, music, and live blacksmith demonstrations.

This family-friendly event gives people a chance to participate in German lace and ornament making.

Fargo Park District says the event is a great way to experience a different culture without traveling far.

“The German Folk Festival is a great way to experience Germany without leaving Fargo,” Fargo Park District Marketing and Communications Manager Katie McCormick said. “There’s a little bit of something for the entire family. It’s all fun German activities, beer, food, entertainment. It’s free, the only thing you have to bring is money for purchasing your food.”

The German Folk Festival is August 4th at Rheault Farm from 12-5pm.