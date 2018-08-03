Former RedHawks Pitcher Sebastian Kessay’s Contract Purchased By Arizona Diamondbacks

Kessay is 4-3 on the year with a 2.45 ERA in 69.2 innings pitched for Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO, ND — (F-M RedHawks) The Arizona Diamondbacks have purchased the contract of Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks pitcher Sebastian Kessay on Friday, as announced by the American Association.

Kessay is 4-3 on the year with a 2.45 ERA in 69.2 innings pitched for Fargo-Moorhead. The lefthanded pitcher was in his first year with the RedHawks after spending four seasons in the Houston Astros farm system.

The 25-year-old Scottsdale, Arizona resident was drafted in the 22nd round by the Astros in the 2013 MLB Amateur Draft, Kessay had a record of 12-7 with a 4.32 ERA, while reaching as high as High-A with Buies Creek in the Carolina League.

The Diamondbacks have not announced where Kessay will be reporting to within the organization.

Since 1996, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have sold the contracts of 76 players to MLB teams and affiliates.