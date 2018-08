Moorhead Woman Arrested For Assaulting Officers

MOORHEAD, Minn. – A Moorhead woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting officers.

Police responded to the Northsider Bar around 6:45 where they say a woman was swearing at staff and refusing to leave.

Authorities say officers were trying to handcuff 54-year-old Michelle Swenson when she scratched and gouged them, enough to draw blood.

She has been arrested for two counts of fourth degree assault on an officer and disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process.