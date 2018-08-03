Musical The Theory of Relativity Shows People’s Journeys & How They Can Impact Others

FARGO, N.D. – Act Up Theater of Fargo-Moorhead is putting on the production of The Theory of Relativity, a musical that shows how personal journeys can have effects on those around you.

The non-profit musical theater program brings local college and high school students together to be a part of the show.

You can see a performance at North Dakota State University’s Askanase Auditorium on Saturday and Sunday. It will tell stories through songs and monologues about characters home, childhood, family, love and loss.

Click here for more information and to get tickets.