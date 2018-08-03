Musical The Theory of Relativity Shows People’s Journeys & How They Can Impact Others

Jessie Cohen,

FARGO, N.D. – Act Up Theater of Fargo-Moorhead is putting on the production of The Theory of Relativity, a musical that shows how personal journeys can have effects on those around you.

The non-profit musical theater program brings local college and high school students together to be a part of the show.

You can see a performance at North Dakota State University’s Askanase Auditorium on Saturday and Sunday. It will tell stories through songs and monologues about characters home, childhood, family, love and loss.

Click here for more information and to get tickets.

You Might Like

Moorhead Police Sergeant Charged With DWI

MOORHEAD, MINN. -- A 20–year veteran of the Moorhead Police Department is charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated. A citizen reported what he thought was an intoxicated man getting into a vehicle outside Mick's Office Bar in Moorhead…

Moorhead Woman Arrested For Assaulting Officers

MOORHEAD, Minn. - A Moorhead woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting officers. Police responded to the Northsider Bar around 6:45 where they say a woman was swearing at staff and refusing to leave. Authorities say officers were trying to handcuff…