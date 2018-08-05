Hawley Golden Rider Annual Fun Horse Show Pauses Competition, Celebrates the Sport

Riders from all different backgrounds and levels of expertise could participate

HAWLEY, Minn. — When 12–year–old Peyton Lewis and her horse, Pebbles, trot into a show, there’s only one thing on Lewis’ mind.

“We’ve got to keep this clean. We’ve gotta go fast,” Peyton Lewis said.

This year is the first time you will see the pair racing with one another at the Hawley Golden Rider Annual Fun Horse Show, but Lewis isn’t new to the sport.

“She started riding when she was four. Her dad competed when he was young and I always wanted horses but never had them,” said Kari Lewis, Peyton’s mom. “Then the older siblings competed so she just kind of fell onto the wayside and started riding then too.”

Now they’re headed to state, which Lewis says is only possible because of the bond she shares with Pebbles.

“We have a connection. When I’m not calm, she won’t be calm. But if I’m calm, she’ll listen to me and everything,” Lewis said.

That isn’t just important for these two; it’s a relationship all riders say they need to have with their horse.

“They all have quirks so you have to work around them. They’re just kind of like kids. Every one of them is different and you just need to know what each one is all about,” said Melody Okke, who rode her horse Conman at the show.

While riders must get to know their horses so they can properly get around barrels, poles and key holes at competitions this is also a sport creating one giant family.

“You just don’t come to a horse show and spend time with your horse and your family. All these people are your family and you care about them deeply,” Okke said.

“You see these kids and think they’d be competitive but they’re out there cheering each other on, no matter what,” Kari Lewis said.

This fun show is more than just another competition.

“You know, they really, truly become like a best friend. They’re just part of the family,” Okke said.

For these riders, it’s about remembering why they fell in love in the first place.

More than 80 competitors got involved in this year’s show.

Hawley’s Golden Riders will have a poker ride in the fall, which is open to everyone.