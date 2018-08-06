Pro-Life Supporters Urge Sen. Heitkamp to “Confirm Kavanaugh”

Heitkamp will meet with Kavanaugh on August 15

FARGO, N.D. — Members of the Pro-Life Court Coalition are urging Sen. Heidi Heitkamp to vote for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh.

They stood outside the federal building in Fargo holding “Confirm Kavanaugh” signs. Speakers included members of the Susan B. Anthony List and a few students from the University of Mary in Bismarck. Sen. Heitkamp voted for President Trump’s last pick, Justice Neil Gorsuch. It’s why they’re hoping she votes for Kavanaugh as well.

“This is a very similar type judge. Brett Kavanaugh has over a decade of experience in the federal courts. He’s well qualified. Again, much like Neil Gorsuch. And we’re asking Sen. Heitkamp to vote to confirm him. We’re very pleased that as of late, she’s finally said she will meet with him. I think that’s a positive sign,” said Marilyn Musgrave, vice president of government affairs at the Susan B. Anthony List.

Heitkamp will meet with Kavanaugh on August 15.