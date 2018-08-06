Three Candidates Now Campaigning in Moorhead Mayoral Race

They are Johnathan Judd, Brenda Elmer and Newzab Brifiki

MOORHEAD, Minn. — After moving to Moorhead 15 years ago from North Carolina, 45-year-old attorney Johnathan Judd is throwing his hat in the ring to become the city’s next mayor.

“If you look around you, the people who have been supportive of me for all these years and all the conversations we’ve had about our city really has been inspirational and I think that is the primarily the biggest reason why I chose to run,” Judd said.

Judd is getting involved just a few months away from Election Day. He admits the limited time to campaign will mean he’s got to work quickly.

“I think once I start going out and hitting the pavement, people see my enthusiasm and they feel that enthusiasm, hopefully they won’t forget about me on November 6,” Judd said.

Judd is up against Brenda Elmer, a two-term councilwoman who announced her candidacy in February.

“I’m running on my record, a record of accomplishment, of leadership and of experience,” Elmer said. “I definitely think my time on the council so far will help me hit the ground running. I think that will be advantageous for Moorhead and its residents.”

And Newzad Brifki, the founder of Moorhead’s Kurdish Community of America and a substitute teacher at Moorhead Public Schools, announced his candidacy last November.

“Looking at Moorhead, it has potential to be more. With more comes the right leadership. We have a lot of issues and we need a lot of improvement and I just believe I’m the right leadership and I’m the hope for Moorhead,” Brifki said.

Although Mayor Del Rae Williams has decided not to run for re-election, all three candidates vying for her seat say they will continue work on the Flood Diversion Project and focus on more underpasses in the city. The one thing Judd, Elmer and Brifki all have in common is that they’re business owners. Each of them plans to make Moorhead’s downtown area more vibrant.

“We need to welcome new businesses into our community while at the same time, listening to what current business owners’ needs are,” Brifki said.

Elmer says the way to do that is by bringing in more businesses to build property tax space.

“It just makes for a vibrant economy, a vibrant city and I’m just really excited about Moorhead’s future,” she said.

The last day to file for candidacy is August 14 and there is a $5 fee.