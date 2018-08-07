Senator John Hoeven Holds Round Table with Ag Leaders to Discuss Farm Bill

Hoeven is on the Farm Bill conference committee

FARGO, N.D. — Senator John Hoeven sat down with farmers and agriculture leaders at NDSU’s Barry Hall to discuss the upcoming farm bill and the impact of tariffs on local growers.

The farm bill is currently in conference, where members of both the House and Senate will combine their versions before the deadline in September.

Last week, Hoeven was named to the farm bill conference committee.

He says he is optimistic a bill will be finalized by September, and that it will benefit producers in North Dakota.

“It’s a good bill for North Dakota. It’s just getting everybody else to agree and get it done. If we can get this done now before the current bill expires in September, this will be the first time it will be done on time in more than twenty years, and I say let’s do it,” said Senator Hoeven.

North Dakota Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring and Commodity Futures Trading Commissioner Brian Quintenz were among those who talked with farmers at the roundtable.