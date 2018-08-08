Cass County Sheriff Warns Public About Phone Scam

CASS COUNTY, ND —The Cass County Sheriff’s Office wishes to inform the public of a scam that is making the rounds through the F-M Area.
An individual is contacting victims identifying himself as a Cass County Lieutenant at which time notifies them they missed jury duty and a civil sanction will be imposed if payment is not received.
They are requesting payment via “green dot card;” if payment is not received, the civil judgement will turn criminal and go on their record.
The scammer is utilizing the Cass County Law Enforcement Center address as a meeting location and requests to meet them at night.
Deputies have contacted the originating number (701.248.0600) at which time received a voice recording “Law Enforcement Department” with options to speak with a deputy and/or report a civil issue; our office will continue to investigate this incident.
