Devils Lake Drowning Victim Identified

DEVILS LAKE, ND (KFGO) – The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Grand Forks man who drowned Monday afternoon on Devils Lake.

He was 64-year-old Daniel Chrisholm.

Chrisholm swam after his boat that had drifted off the trailer as he was putting it in the lake.

He was about a 100 yards from shore when and couldn’t make it back. A bystander saw that he was in trouble and pulled him in.

He died at the hospital in Devils Lake