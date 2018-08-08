Fargo City Commission Discusses Preliminary Budget

Some of the highlights include flood protection and code enforcement
Angela Shen,

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo City Commission met to go over the mayor’s preliminary budget for next year.

Some of the highlights of the budget include permanent flood protection, a new water treatment plant, and code enforcement in neighborhoods.

Many firefighters filled the room at today’s meeting. They were asking for a raise so their salaries would better compare with those of other public employees.

“This is not a lean budget. This is a rather large budget. The 6 percent jump we had this year equates to the same amount of the past three years the budget has grown. That’s tremendous. That’s a lot. People need to take away, it’s not 2 percent, it’s much, much more,” Tony Gehrig, Fargo city commissioner, said.

The next public hearing will be Monday, September 10.

