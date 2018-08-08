Fargo’s Town and Country Credit Union Celebrates Back to School Success

They had a party and collected school supplies for kids at the local, non-profit CHARISM

FARGO, N.D. — In just a few weeks, kids all over the metro will be headed back to school.

Fargo’s Town and Country is celebrating with a a free lunch at their Back to School party.

As a way to escape the heat, the bank also had face painting indoors for kids.

Town and Country Credit Union also took the opportunity to collect school supplies for CHARISM, a support center in the metro with programs for at–risk youth and their loved ones.

“We like to show our involvement in the community and obviously helping out CHARISM. They need the school supplies as a non-profit in the area. So it’s also good to get the community involved and help them donate to these local non-profits and also getting kids excited for the school year with the fun activities we have here today,” said Hannah Straw, marketing specialist at Town and Country Credit Union.

Town and Country Credit Union has been a part of Fargo-Moorhead since 1993.