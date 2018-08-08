Moorhead Woman Gives Out Backpacks to Families at Brookdale Baptist Church

Chanon Anderson has given out the book bags to New American families for the last five years

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Moorhead woman served up smiles to several families as she gave out backpacks outside Brookdale Baptist Church.

Chanon Anderson collected more than 50 book bags at this year’s United Way Backpack giveaway on Saturday.

For the last five years, she has given the bags to families that have recently moved to the United States.

Anderson says it is a great feeling to make a difference in the lives of these families.

“It’s like Christmas. The excitement on their faces to get a new backpack to start out their new school year, and just to see their excitement to get it, going to school on that first day, and they’ve got a new backpack just like all their friends do,” said Anderson.

Anderson will deliver the rest of the backpacks to some families in Moorhead who were unable to make their way to the church this evening.