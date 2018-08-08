For the last five years, she has given the bags to families that have recently moved to the United States.
Anderson says it is a great feeling to make a difference in the lives of these families.
“It’s like Christmas. The excitement on their faces to get a new backpack to start out their new school year, and just to see their excitement to get it, going to school on that first day, and they’ve got a new backpack just like all their friends do,” said Anderson.
Anderson will deliver the rest of the backpacks to some families in Moorhead who were unable to make their way to the church this evening.
FARGO, N.D. -- At one of three North Central Soybean Research Program (NCSRP) conferences every year, soybean farmers from 12 different states come together to see the latest updates on soybean technology. "We always have…
FARGO, N.D. -- More businesses were burglarized after a string of break–ins the night before. The latest break–ins happened along Main Avenue, which is also where one business had an attempted break–in the previous night.…