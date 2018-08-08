More Fargo Businesses Hit with Overnight Break-ins

This follows a string of break-ins across the city the night before

FARGO, N.D. — More businesses were burglarized after a string of break–ins the night before.

The latest break–ins happened along Main Avenue, which is also where one business had an attempted break–in the previous night.

Police say there was suspicious activity at Hertz Rental Car, where a door to the building was broken. When KVRR visited the location, employees said some things were taken but would not elaborate.

Used–A–Bit Pawn Shop on Main was one of four businesses hit by burglars early Tuesday morning.

“Not really exactly sure what their intentions were, sounds like they were all over town, so if it is related to the other ones, it seems pretty random. It is gutsy, Main Avenue, there is plenty of traffic, and there is a police officer that runs a beat up and down Main Avenue,” Eric Yantzer, the manager, said.

Last night, someone also tried to break into the I–29 Automotive shop behind Hertz, but failed.

At Petro Serve, a door was broken, and police say surveillance footage shows someone loading an ATM into their truck.

Even though a lot of these cases are similar in nature, police say they aren’t sure if the cases are related or if they were done by the same person.

Early Tuesday morning, Happy Harry’s Bottle Shop, Curious Kids Childcare, and West Acres Bowl were broken into.

“Somebody broke the windows in our back area, ran through and broke down the door in the party room, and heard our alarm, so then he left,” Chelsey Skavlem at West Acres Bowl, said.

Several businesses owners, who did not want to appear on camera, say their alarm systems deterred the burglars from doing more damage.

“We have a pretty extensive security system around here. Whenever anything happens, they generally skedaddle pretty fast,” Yantzer said.

The Petro Serve burglary is still an active investigation. Police say they currently don’t have any surveillance footage from Hertz.