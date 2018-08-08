String of Break-ins Hits Fargo Businesses

It is unclear if the cases are related

FARGO, N.D. — A string of break–ins across Fargo in the early morning leaves several places with damaged property.

Fargo Police say the first case was a broken window at Happy Harry’s Bottle Shop.

Around 4:30 a.m., police responded to Used–A–Bit Sales and Pawn on Main Avenue for a glass break alarm.

“They chucked a few rocks through our front door, which we’ve already had replaced, after that they ran off,” Eric Yantzer, the manager, said.

About half an hour later, police responded to an alarm at Cactus Jacks Saloon, which shares a building with West Acres Bowl.

“Somebody broke the windows in our back area, ran through and broke down the door in the party room, and heard our alarm, so then he left,” Chelsey Skavlem said.

Video surveillance shows a person with a flashlight entering and ran back out.

“The police went inside to see if he was in here and he wasn’t. We’re glad he just heard the alarm, turned around, and left,” she said.

It is not clear if they incidents are related, because the break–ins happened to multiple businesses around the city.

Back on the North side of town, at Curious Kids Childcare, entry was made through a broken window, and some money was missing.

When KVRR visited the scene, the business was closed.

Those at Used–A–Bit Pawn says it’s been several years since something like this has happened.

“It is gutsy, Main Avenue, there is plenty of traffic, and there is a police officer that runs a beat up and down Main Avenue, so the pawn shop is a pretty safe place to have things. We have a pretty extensive security system around here. Whenever anything happens, they generally skedaddle pretty fast,” Yantzer said.

They captured some people on their security cameras.

“Not really exactly sure what their intentions were, sounds like they were all over town, so if it is related to the other ones, it seems pretty random,” Yantzer said.

Police say they don’t have any suspects at this time, and it’s unclear if the same people were involved in all four cases.