Downtown Fargo Welcomes 18th Annual FM Pride Week

FM Pride Week is a chance to celebrate Fargo-Moorhead's LGBT community
Maggie LaMere,

FARGO, N.D.–The streets of downtown Fargo are proudly decorated for the 18th annual Pride Week.

FM Pride Week is a chance to celebrate today’s visibility of Fargo-Moorhead’s LGBT community.

FM Pride Week is the largest pride celebration in North Dakota.

FM Pride Planning Committee Chair, Christina Lindseth, says it’s important for LGBT youth to know they have support from their community.

“Having an opportunity to see that they matter, they are supported,” Lindseth said. “You can’t say enough about why it matters for them as well as just for others to be able to express themselves and truly feel that they can be who they are, at least for a week, without having any reservations or have to question what their next step might be.”

FM Pride Week is packed with events through Sunday.

Click on the link for more FM Pride Week Information.

