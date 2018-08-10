Pine to Palm Down to Sweet Sixteen

Deitz advances to round of 16

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — The 86th Pine to Palm continues at the Detroit Country Club. Top-seeded Chris Swenson has already been eliminated.

Today the top-seeds continued to fall. Second-seeded Will Czeh, third-seeded and current NDSU Bison, Andrew Israelson and fourth-seeded Andrew Proctor all got ousted on Friday. Moorhead native Pat Deitz advanced to the round of 16 as the ninth-seed. The round of 16 and round of 8 will take place on Saturday.