Pine to Palm Down to Sweet Sixteen

Deitz advances to round of 16
Jeremy Klein,

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — The 86th Pine to Palm continues at the Detroit Country Club. Top-seeded Chris Swenson has already been eliminated.

Today the top-seeds continued to fall. Second-seeded Will Czeh, third-seeded and current NDSU Bison, Andrew Israelson and fourth-seeded Andrew Proctor all got ousted on Friday. Moorhead native Pat Deitz advanced to the round of 16 as the ninth-seed. The round of 16 and round of 8 will take place on Saturday.

Related Post

LIVE: Detroit Mountain Fat Bikes
Motorcyclists Rev Up Their Engines to Support Boys...
Little Information Released on Police Chase, Shoot...
Governor Dayton Declaring Disasters in Clay, Becke...

You Might Like

Students Showcase Chinese Language and Culture

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Dozens of elementary and middle school students wrapped up a summer of immersing themselves in Chinese language and culture. Students put on a performance to celebrate the end of the three–week Star…