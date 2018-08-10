Students Showcase Chinese Language and Culture

They were part of a 3-week immersive Star Talk program

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Dozens of elementary and middle school students wrapped up a summer of immersing themselves in Chinese language and culture.

Students put on a performance to celebrate the end of the three–week Star Talk program.

There were plenty of things for everyone’s friends and families to enjoy, including dances, songs, and traditional food.

Students also showed off their Chinese–speaking skills in presentations.

“We want students to be interested in different cultures, specifically Chinese culture and be able to continue to exploring the language and the culture,” Maya Tao, lead instructor, said.

Star Talk is a federally funded program that teaches several critical languages, including Chinese, Arabic, and Hindi.