Pride in the Park Brings Community Together

People say attendees come from all walks of life

FARGO, N.D. — F–M Pride is in full swing, and Pride in the Park brings the community together ahead of Sunday’s parade.

“There’s so many different people from every walk of life,” Isabelle Nikle, an attendee said.

“It’s not even just LBGT+ people here. It’s just nice to be yourself. It’s not a part we get to share too often. It’s nice to be able to go out for one day and be like ‘here we are, world,'” Ryan Livdahl said.

This year’s event is certainly a family friendly one.

“There’s extra kid stuff this year for people who brought their children and had it be more of a family day,” Monica Schroeder said.

“Having a young family, wanted to share the celebration and opportunity with them too,” Matt Beatty said.

“It’s definitely an event for absolutely everybody. There’s different booths that pertain to all different types of lifestyles. Everyone’s so friendly and inviting and very welcoming,” Schroeder said.

“A lot of people– they’re accepting, they may not be a part of it, but they’re like, ‘yes, you can be you and you can share yourself,'” Renata Frisinger said.

“It’s good to know you’re not alone. No one wants to be alone. Especially in a community that’s being so politicized right now. It’s nice to know people love and support you,” Schroeder said.

The Pride Parade will be tomorrow at 2 p.m. in Downtown Fargo.