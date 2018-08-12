Foth Wins Pine to Palm in Extras

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — The 86th Pine to Palm did not end in just 18 holes. Jackson Foth and Rick Kuhn battled to four extra holes until Foth walked away victorious with the title.

“I just knew I needed to stay focused and play my game,” Foth said after the win. “I didn’t want to get ahead of myself. That was kind of my whole strategy for match play is to just play the course. Obviously you are going to watch your competitor and see what he does. I just wanted to keep playing my game. I had been playing pretty steady the whole week and just not give away any holes. I did a pretty good job of that. I didn’t putt particularly well, but I struck it well. I had a couple key saves late. So just playing the golf course solid and not handing any holes away was my biggest thing this week.”