Politicians Urging People to Remember to Vote on August 14

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Congressmen Tim Walz and Collin Peterson stop in Moorhead just two days before the primaries.

Because it’s an election date that relies so much on turnout, Walz and Peterson are urging people to cast their ballots.

Walz has made over 10,000 calls to voters to get them out to Tuesday’s primaries.

The election will decide if Walz, Lori Swanson, Erin Murphy, Tim Holden or Ole Savior will represent the DFL in November’s general election.

There are three Republicans and two independents also running.

“This is the greatest thing we can do to express our democracy and how it works to get people to vote. Not voting is not protest, it’s surrender. And what we need to do is make the case, is that we show up in big numbers,” Walz said.

Walz and Peterson also visited Fergus Falls, Marshall and Saint Cloud.