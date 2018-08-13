NDSU’s Jenson Hoping to Fill Holes left at Tight End

The Bison said goodbye to Jeff Illies and Connor Wentz after last season.

FARGO, N.D. — While NDSU returns a lot of its offensive firepower, two of their top tight ends have left.

Jeff Illies and Connor Wentz exhausted their eligibility last season, leaving two large holes at the position.

Returning as a senior is Nate Jenson.

He would love to reproduce what Illies and Wentz did on the field, but he knows that starts with camp this fall.

“Both of those guys led by example every day, coming into workouts, to practices, to games, always ready, always prepared,” Jenson said. “When you watch people like that ahead of you – luckily I watched them for four years – you really pick up what they do on and off the field and it became second nature just to do what they were doing.”

Jenson caught 10 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown last year as a junior.