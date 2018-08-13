Tal the Orangutan at the Chahinkapa Zoo Makes Music

Tal is playing his recorder alongside the New York Kammermusiker in a musical performance

WAHPETON, N.D.– Tal the orangutan at the Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton is making music.

The zoo often uses classical music as a form of enrichment.

The performance is the zoo’s effort to educate visitors on International Orangutan Day.

“We learned the classical music really calms them and Tal listens and he starts to react to it,” Chahinkapa Zoo director Kathy Diekman said. “So, we actually gave him a recorder, a little plastic recorder like the children use in school through the grades, and he started to play.”

Tal is performing for the third time with the New York Kammermusiker tomorrow.

The performance is included with admission and begins at 4 p.m.