Democrat Keith Ellison Wins Attorney General Race

Despite allegations of domestic abuse just days prior to the Minnesota election

ST. PAUL, Minn. — According to the Associated Press, Congressman Keith Ellison wins in the Minnesota primary race for attorney general despite facing domestic violence accusations.

He went up against Northfield Attorney Matt Pelikan, State Representative Debra Hilstrom of Brooklyn Park, former Ramsey and Washington County Attorney Tom Foley and former Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman.

Congressman Keith Ellison issued the following statement.

“I am honored to have earned the overwhelming support of DFLers to be Minnesota’s next Attorney General. There is so much at stake in this election. Tonight, Republicans nominated someone who wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act and revoke a woman’s right to choose; supports so-called right to work laws; and has proudly worked for an anti-LGBTQ hate group.

“As the People’s Lawyer, I will be on the front lines to defend the rights and freedoms of all Minnesotans. As your Attorney General, I will fight every day to put Minnesota families ahead of powerful special interests, to increase access to affordable health care, make our economy more fair, and expand opportunity for all.”